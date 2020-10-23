Week 4 High School Football on the Radio/Thursday Night Scores

Tonight will be the 4th Friday of high school football action in the Acadiana area for the 2019 season, and we have four outstanding games that will be broadcast over our airwaves.

Due to Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football tonight, our high school football schedule will be just a little bit different.

The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, now sporting a perfect 3-0 record, and the state's top 5A team will travel to north Louisiana tonight, to take on the Ruston Bearcats in a non-district contest.

You can listen to the Acadiana/Ruston game on talkradio960.com, and the Talk Radio 960 KROF mobile app.

The Teurlings Rebels have a big District 5-4A battle tonight when they hit the road to take on the Carencro Bears.

You can hear the Teurlings/Carencro contest on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 mobile app.

You like rivalries? How about the Civil War tonight, as the Breaux Bridge Tigers play host to the Cecilia Bulldogs in a match-up of longtime rivals that will also represent the St. Martin Parish Game of the Week.

You can hear the Cecilia/Breaux Bridge game on Classic Rock 105.1-FM, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

Finally, the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are home tonight, to take on the Delcambre Panthers in a District 7-2A battle.

You can listen to the Ascension Episcopal/Delcambre game on this YouTube channel, or on our ESPN 1420 Facebook page.

Week 4 has some great match-ups, including a number of outstanding district tilts, so Make sure to check out all the scores from all of the games at acadianapostgame.com.

Meanwhile, there were a couple of games involving local school played on Thursday night.

Check out the Thursday night scoreboard, below:

North Vermilion 35 Crowley 20

Basile 21 Port Barre 12