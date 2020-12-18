Week 4 High School Football Playoff Preview

The fourth week of the 2020 LHSAA football playoffs is set for tonight, with five schools from the Acadiana area continuing their quest for a state championship.

Acadiana, Carencro, and Church Point remain alive in the Non-Select Division, while St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy have advanced to the state championship game in their respective Select Divisions.

The semifinals for teams in the Non-Select brackets are scheduled for tonight, while the finals in the Select brackets are set for next week.

All state championship games are scheduled for December 27-30 at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Let's take a look at all of the local schools that are playing tonight, as well as a complete rundown of the respective brackets, beginning with the non-select division.

In Class 5A, the top-seeded Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will be at home to take on 5th-seeded Destrehan tonight.

You can listen to the Acadiana/Destrehan game on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Class 5A state championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 30 at 6 p.m.

View the complete Class 5A bracket.

In Class 4A, the top-seeded Carencro Bears will play host to #4 Neville tonight.

The Class 4A state title game is slated for Tuesday, December 29 at 6 p.m.

View the complete Class 4A bracket.

In Class 3A, the 4th-seeded Church Point Bears, in the state semifinals for the first time in school history, will entertain #9-seed Madison Prep tonight.

The Class 3A title game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 30 at 1 p.m.

View the complete Class 3A bracket.

There are no local teams remaining in the Class 2A playoffs.

The Class 2A state championship game is slated for Sunday, December 27 at 1 p.m.

View the complete Class 2A bracket.

In Class A, as in Class 2A, unfortunately, no local schools remain.

The Class A state title game is scheduled for Monday, December 28 at 11 a.m.

View the complete Class A bracket.

Now, we'll move on to the select bracket.

No Acadiana area schools are participating in the Division I bracket.

The Division I state title game, featuring Catholic-Baton Rouge and Byrd, is scheduled for Sunday, December 27 at 6 p.m.

View the complete Division I bracket.

In Division II, the second-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars will take on top-seeded De La Salle in the championship game, which is slated for Monday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m.

View the complete Division II bracket.

In Division III, the 5th-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy Knights will take on second-seeded St. Charles in the state title game on Monday, December 28 at 3 p.m.

View the complete Division III bracket.

Finally, in Division IV, top-seeded Calvary Baptist will square off with third-seeded Ouachita Christian in the title game, which is slated for Tuesday, December 29 at 1 p.m.

View the complete Division IV bracket.