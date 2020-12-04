Week 2 High School Football Playoff Preview

The second week of the 2020 LHSAA football playoffs is set for tonight, with 16 schools from the Acadiana area continuing their quest for a state championship.

Let's take a look at all of the local schools that are playing tonight, as well as a complete rundown of the respective brackets, beginning with the non-select division.

In Class 5A, the top-seeded Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will be at home to take on 16th-seeded East Ascension tonight.

You can listen to the Acadiana/East Ascension game on Classic Rock 105.1, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

Other local teams in the Class 5A bracket playing tonight include 9th-seeded Lafayette High traveling to take on 8th-seeded Mandeville, while #14 New Iberia will be on the road to face #3 Zachary.

In Class 4A, three more Acadiana area schools will be in action tonight.

The top-seeded Carencro Bears will play host to #16 DeRidder, while #10 Eunice travels to #26 Belle Chasse, and #13 Westgate is on the road to take on #4 Neville.

In Class 3A, two local schools remain.

The 4th-seeded Church Point Bears will make the trip to 20th-seeded Brusly, while the10th-seeded St. Martinville Tigers will be on the road to take on 7th-seeded Green Oaks.

In Class 2A, the third-seeded Loreauville Tigers will play host to 14th-seeded Rosepine tonight.

In Class A, unfortunately, no local schools remain.

Now, we'll move on to the select bracket.

No Acadiana area schools are participating in the Division I bracket.

In Division II, the second-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars will host 7th-seeded Parkview Baptist tonight, while the 8th-seeded Teurlings Catholic Rebels will be on the road to take on top-seeded De La Salle.

You can hear the Teurlings/De La Salle game on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 mobile app.

In Division III, the 6th-seeded Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators have earned a trip to the quarterfinals where they will be on the road to take on the 3rd-seeded Notre Dame Pioneers.

You can listen to the Ascension Episcopal/Notre Dame game on Talk Radio 960 (AM), talkradio960.com, and the 960 AM KROF mobile app.

The two other local schools will be in action in the Division III playoff bracket tonight, with #5-seed Lafayette Christian traveling to meet #4-seed Episcopal, while 8th-seeded Catholic High-New Iberia hits the road to meet top-seeded Isidore Newman.

Finally, in Division IV, second-seeded Vermilion Catholic will host 7th-seeded Riverside Academy tonight.

