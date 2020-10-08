High School Football Wednesday Night Scoreboard
With the threat of Hurricane Delta looming over the Acadiana area, a number of high school football games were played on Wednesday night, with a few more scheduled on either Thursday or Sunday, as schools try to beat the weather, keeping players, coaches, officials, and fans as safe as possible in the process.
Below is a list of games that were played on Wednesday night:
Lafayette 48 Comeaux 6
Jennings 59 Cecilia 49
Notre Dame 46 Teurlings 26
St. Thomas More 61 Walker 7
Carencro 37 Southside 27
Eunice 30 Breaux Bridge 0
Northwest 20 Crowley 6
Catholic High-New Iberia 36 Delcambre 7
Abbeville 36 Beau Chene 6
Rayne 42 Berwick 21
New Iberia 59 Franklinton 16
Oberlin at Gueydan
Westminster Christian 48 Ascension Christian 21
Westgate 64 Tara 8
South Beauregard 58 Iota 56 5OT
St. Martinville 27 Northside 0
Montgomery 48 Pine Prairie 32
Kinder 28 Opelousas Catholic 10
Lake Arthur 51 Vinton 28
St. Mary's 20 Oakdale 13
West St. Mary 44 Houma Christian 0
Below is the scheduled games for Thursday:
Port Barre at Mamou
Below is a list of games for Sunday:
Lafayette Christian Academy at Scotlandville
Franklin at Loreauille
Below is a list of games that have been canceled this week.
Sulphur at Acadiana
North Vermilion at Erath
Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic
Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal
Church Point at Opelousas
St. Edmund at Highland Baptist
With the uncertainty of the weather, and with schools scrambling, trying to salvage a week of their already limited season, it's still possible there could be a late change or two, but these are the games played, so far, as well as a lit of games to come.
As always, stay safe, but enjoy all of the high school football action around the Acadiana this week.