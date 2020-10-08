High School Football Wednesday Night Scoreboard

With the threat of Hurricane Delta looming over the Acadiana area, a number of high school football games were played on Wednesday night, with a few more scheduled on either Thursday or Sunday, as schools try to beat the weather, keeping players, coaches, officials, and fans as safe as possible in the process.

Below is a list of games that were played on Wednesday night:

Lafayette 48 Comeaux 6

Jennings 59 Cecilia 49

Notre Dame 46 Teurlings 26

St. Thomas More 61 Walker 7

Carencro 37 Southside 27

Eunice 30 Breaux Bridge 0

Northwest 20 Crowley 6

Catholic High-New Iberia 36 Delcambre 7

Abbeville 36 Beau Chene 6

Rayne 42 Berwick 21

New Iberia 59 Franklinton 16

Oberlin at Gueydan

Westminster Christian 48 Ascension Christian 21

Westgate 64 Tara 8

South Beauregard 58 Iota 56 5OT

St. Martinville 27 Northside 0

Montgomery 48 Pine Prairie 32

Kinder 28 Opelousas Catholic 10

Lake Arthur 51 Vinton 28

St. Mary's 20 Oakdale 13

West St. Mary 44 Houma Christian 0

Below is the scheduled games for Thursday:

Port Barre at Mamou

Below is a list of games for Sunday:

Lafayette Christian Academy at Scotlandville

Franklin at Loreauille

Below is a list of games that have been canceled this week.

Sulphur at Acadiana

North Vermilion at Erath

Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic

Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal

Church Point at Opelousas

St. Edmund at Highland Baptist

With the uncertainty of the weather, and with schools scrambling, trying to salvage a week of their already limited season, it's still possible there could be a late change or two, but these are the games played, so far, as well as a lit of games to come.

As always, stay safe, but enjoy all of the high school football action around the Acadiana this week.