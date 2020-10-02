Week 1 High School Football on the Radio/Thursday Night Scores

High school football is back!

Tonight will be the first Friday of high school football action in the Acadiana area for the 2020 season, and we have four outstanding games that will be broadcast over our airwaves.

The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will take to the road for a huge non-district contest when they take on the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights.

You can listen to the Acadiana/LCA game on Sports Radio ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Teurlings Rebels begin their season tonight when they visit the Opelousas Tigers in a non-district match-up.

You can hear the Teurlings/Opelousas contest on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 mobile app.

How about a big St. Martin Parish rivalry game?

We have one for you, as Breaux Bridge hosts St. Martinville in the St. Martin Parish Game of the Week.

You can hear the Breaux Bridge/St. Martinville game on Classic Rock 105.1-FM, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

Finally, the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are on the road on Saturday afternoon, to take on the North Vermilion Patriots in the 2020 regular-season opener for both schools.

You can listen to the Ascension Episcopal/North Vermilion game on Talk Radio 960 AM, talkradio960.com, and the Talk Radio 960 KROF mobile app.

Make sure to check out all the scores from all of the games at acadianapostgame.com.

Meanwhile, a few local teams opened their respective 2020 seasons on Thursday night.

View Thursday night scores, below:

New Iberia 27 Westgate 25

Beau Chene 50 Pine Prairie 6

Vandebilt Catholic 49 Berwick 7

Delcambre 25 Centerville 6