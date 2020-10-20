High School Football on the Radio – Week 5

Tonight will be the 5th Friday of high school football action in the Acadiana area for the 2020 season, and we have four outstanding games that will be broadcast over our airwaves.

The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, following a huge non-district win over Ruston last Friday, return to District 3-5A action this week when they take on the New Iberia Yellow Jackets.

You can listen to the Acadiana/New Iberia game on Sports Radio ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Teurlings Rebels host a District 5-4A contest tonight when they entertain the St. Thomas More Cougars in a match-up of longtime rivals.

You can hear the Teurlings/St. Thomas More contest on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 mobile app.

That St. Martinville Tigers return hom this week, hosting the Kaplan Pirates in a District 6-3A match-up in the St. Martin Parish Game of the Week.

You can listen to the St. Martinville/Kaplan game on Classic Rock 105.1-FM, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

Finally, the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are on the road tonight, to take on the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles in a non-district battle.

You can listen to the Ascension Episcopal/Vermilion Catholic game on Talk Radio 960 AM, talkradio960.com, and the Talk Radio 960 KROF mobile app.

Week 3 has some great match-ups, including a number of outstanding district tilts, so Make sure to check out all the scores from all of the games at acadianapostgame.com.

Weather-wise, it's looking like a picture-perfect fall evening for high school football throughout the area, with no mention of rain and cool temperatures.

Enjoy all of the high school football action tonight!