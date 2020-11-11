Week 3 High School Football Playoff Preview

The third week of the 2020 LHSAA football playoffs is set for tonight, with ten schools from the Acadiana area continuing their quest for a state championship.

Let's take a look at all of the local schools that are playing tonight, as well as a complete rundown of the respective brackets, beginning with the non-select division.

In Class 5A, the top-seeded Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will be at home to take on 8th-seeded Mandeville tonight.

You can listen to the Acadiana/East Ascension game on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

In Class 4A, two Acadiana area schools will be in action tonight.

The top-seeded Carencro Bears will play host to #8 Plaquemine, while #10 Eunice entertains second-seeded Edna Karr.

In Class 3A, two more local schools remain.

The 4th-seeded Church Point Bears will host #5-seed St. James, while the 10th-seeded St. Martinville Tigers make the trip to take on second-seeded Union Parish.

You can listen to the St. Martinville/Union Parish game on Classic Rock 105.1, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

In Class 2A, the third-seeded Loreauville Tigers will play host to 6th-seeded Kinder tonight.

In Class A, unfortunately, no local schools remain.

Now, we'll move on to the select bracket.

No Acadiana area schools are participating in the Division I bracket.

In Division II, the second-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars will host third-seeded University Lab tonight.

In Division III, the 3rd-seeded Notre Dame Pioneers will travel to meet second-seeded St. Charles, while the 5th-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy Knights will also be on the road, as they face top-seeded Isidore Newman.

Finally, in Division IV, second-seeded Vermilion Catholic will host 3rd-seeded-seeded Ouachita Christian tonight.

