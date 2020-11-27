Week 1 High School Football Playoff Preview

The 2020 LHSAA football playoffs begin tonight, with a number of schools from the Acadiana area beginning their quest for a state championship.

Let's take a look at all of the local schools that are playing tonight, as well as a complete rundown of the respective brackets, beginning with the non-select division.

In Class 5A, the top-seeded Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will be at home to take on 32nd-seeded Covington tonight.

Other local teams in the Class 5A bracket playing tonight include 9th-seeded Lafayette High hosting 24-seeded East Jefferson, while #14 New Iberia entertains #19 Southside.

In Class 4A, six Acadiana area schools will be in action tonight.

The top-seeded Carencro Bears will play host to Woodlawn-Shreveport tonight, while #10 Eunice hosts #23 Bastrop, and #11 Cecilia entertains #23 Landry-Walker.

Other local schools involved in the Class 4A bracket tonight include #13 Westgate hosting #20 Assumption, while #27 Breaux Bridge travels to meet #6 Waren Easton, and #30 Rayne is on the road to take on #3 Tioga.

In Class 3A, six local schools will be in playoff action tonight.

The 4th-seeded Church Point Bears play host to 29th-seeded Mansfield, while the10th-seeded St. Martinville Tigers entertain the 23rd-seeded Kaplan Pirates in a contest featuring two local programs.

In other Class 4A action involving Class 4A school tonight, #27 Iota will visit #6 Jewel Sumner, #28 Abbeville is at #5 St. James, and #32 Erath will be on the road to take on top-seeded Jennings.

In Class 2A, the third-seeded Loreauville Tigers will play host to 30th-seeded Jeanerette tonight, while #27 Delcambre will be on the road to meet #6 Kinder.

In Class A, #24 North Central will travel to meet # 9 West St. John tonight.

Now, we'll move on to the select bracket.

No Acadiana area schools are participating in the Division I bracket.

In Division II, the 8th-seeded Teurlings Catholic Rebels will play host to 9th-seeded Thomas Jefferson tonight.

The other local schools in the Division II bracket, the second-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars, draw a first-round bye.

In Division III, the 6th-seeded Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators have already earned a trip to the quarterfinals, after securing a forfeit win over 11th-seeded Northlake Christian.

The is one game involving a local school in the Division III bracket tonight, as #8 Catholic-New Iberia plays host to #9 Holy Savior Menard.

The two other local schools in the Division III playoff bracket, third-seeded Notre Dame and 5th-seeded Lafayette Christian, have advanced with opening-round byes.

Finally, in Division IV, four Acadiana area schools are participating tonight.

Second-seeded Vermilion Catholic will host 15th-seeded St. Frederick, while #9 Sacred Heart-Ville Platte is on the road to face #8 Catholic-Point Coupee, #10 St. Edmund travels to #7 Riverside Academy, and #12 Opelousas Catholic will visit #5 Southern Lab.

