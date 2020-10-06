Week 3 High School Football on the Radio

Tonight will be the 3rd Friday of high school football action in the Acadiana area for the 2019 season, and we have four outstanding games that will be broadcast over our airwaves.

The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, following a huge non-district win over John Curtis last Sunday, return home on Friday night, when they play host to the Southside Shaks in a District 3-5A contest.

You can listen to the Acadiana/Southside game on Sports Radio ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app.

The Teurlings Rebels step out of District 5-4A play tonight when they entertain the Breaux Bridge Tigers in a non-district match-up of longtime rivals.

You can hear the Teurlings/Breaux Bridge contest on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL 96.5 mobile app.

That Teurlings/Breaux Bridge game will also double as the St. Martin Parish Game of the Week, which you can hear on Classic Rock 105.1-FM, classicrock1051.com, and the Classic Rock 105.1 mobile app.

Finally, the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are on the road tonight, to take on the Catholic High-New Iberia Panthers in a District 7-2A battle.

You can listen to the Ascension Episcopal/Catholic High-New Iberia game on Talk Radio 960 AM, talkradio960.com, and the Talk Radio 960 KROF mobile app.

Week 3 has some great match-ups, including a number of outstanding district tilts, so Make sure to check out all the scores from all of the games at acadianapostgame.com.

Weather-wise, it's looking like a picture-perfect fall evening for high school football throughout the area, with no mention of rain and cool temperatures.

Enjoy all of the high school football action tonight!