List of Wednesday Night High School Football Games

With the threat of Hurricane Delta looming over the Acadiana area, a number of high school football games will be played tonight (Wednesday), with many more scheduled on Thursday, as schools try to beat the weather, keeping players, coaches, officials, and fans as safe as possible in the process.

Below is a list of games scheduled for Wednesday night:

Lafayette at Comeaux

Jennings at Cecilia

Teurlings at Notre Dame

Rummel at St. Thomas More

Carencro at Southside

Eunice at Breaux Bridge

Crowley at Northwest

Delcambre at Catholic High-New Iberia

Abbeville at Beau Chene

North Vermilion at Erath

Berwick at Rayne

New Iberia at Franklinton

Oberlin at Gueydan

Ascension Christian at Westminster Christian

Tara at Westgate

Iota at South Beauregard

Below is now a list of games slated for Thursday evening:

Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic

Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal

Port Barre at Mamou

St. Edmund at Highland Baptist

With the uncertainty of the weather, and with schools scrambling, trying to salvage a week of their already limited season, it's still possible there could be a late change or two, but this is this week's schedule, which of course is subject to change.

As always, stay safe, but enjoy all of the high school football action around the Acadiana this week.