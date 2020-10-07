List of Wednesday Night High School Football Games
With the threat of Hurricane Delta looming over the Acadiana area, a number of high school football games will be played tonight (Wednesday), with many more scheduled on Thursday, as schools try to beat the weather, keeping players, coaches, officials, and fans as safe as possible in the process.
Below is a list of games scheduled for Wednesday night:
Lafayette at Comeaux
Jennings at Cecilia
Teurlings at Notre Dame
Rummel at St. Thomas More
Carencro at Southside
Eunice at Breaux Bridge
Crowley at Northwest
Delcambre at Catholic High-New Iberia
Abbeville at Beau Chene
North Vermilion at Erath
Berwick at Rayne
New Iberia at Franklinton
Oberlin at Gueydan
Ascension Christian at Westminster Christian
Tara at Westgate
Iota at South Beauregard
Below is now a list of games slated for Thursday evening:
Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic
Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal
Port Barre at Mamou
St. Edmund at Highland Baptist
With the uncertainty of the weather, and with schools scrambling, trying to salvage a week of their already limited season, it's still possible there could be a late change or two, but this is this week's schedule, which of course is subject to change.
As always, stay safe, but enjoy all of the high school football action around the Acadiana this week.