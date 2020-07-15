Story of Our Lady of Lourdes Featured In New Netflix Show

If you live in Acadiana, the name Our Lady of Lourdes is synonymous with healthcare. But it's the healing powers of a spring in Lourdes, France that attracts millions of visitors every single year. The new Zac Efron docu-series Down to Earth tells the story of how future St. Bernadette saw the vision of the Virgin Mary while in a cave with two friends. Bernadette said she was told exactly where to start digging.

The story goes that people in the small French town thought she had gone crazy, but the water eventually started flowing and has ever since. Since the miraculous event in 1858, the catholic church has confirmed dozens of faithful visitors have be cured of serious illness.

In episode two of the series titled "France", Efron and health expert Darin Olien talk to the medical doctor who is in charge of keeping track of reported miracles and reviewing all of the medical proof. The docu-series is fascinating and gives an in-depth look at the process of confirming a miracle.

The video below shows the grotto today where visitors stand in line every single day with the hope of a miracle cure.

The show features Efron and Olien traveling the world in search of specific health beliefs that people follow. You can see the trailer below: