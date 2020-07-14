TCU Picks Up 5 Star Transfer From LSU

After playing in 11 games for the National Champion LSU Tigers last season as a freshman, linebacker Marcel Brooks entered the transfer portal on June 26th.

According to Jeremy Clark of CBS Sports, Brooks has transferred to TCU and is already on campus.

Prior to entering the portal, Brooks was expected to compete for a starting linebacker spot for LSU in the 2020 season.

He leaves the Tigers with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in his lone season.

The native of Flower Mound, Texas, Brook was a 5-star recruit out of high school, the No. 2 outside linebacker and was the number 32 overall prospect nationally on the 247Sports Composite of recruiting rankings.