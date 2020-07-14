Shaq Assists In Roadside Traffic Incident

Shaquille O'Neal saw a vehicle on the side of the road in Florida and decided to pull over to assist until authorities arrived on scene.

The video was shared from WAFB Channel 9 via Facebook and you can check it out here

https://www.facebook.com/Channel9BatonRouge/videos/317389869436051/

From the sounds of the voices in the video it seems like a simple tire blowout, but that didn't stop good ole' Shaq from pulling over to make sure the people in the car were OK until authorities could arrive.

Getting a blowout SUCKS. Having Shaq pull over to make sure everyone is safe must make the situation a lot better, though.