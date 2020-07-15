Cheers to These Summer Cocktails in Lafayette

During the summer in South Louisiana, one thing is certain, a good summer cocktail can be just the thing we need to beat the heat, and the stress. It's no secret that people in Acadiana love to eat good food and socialize. We are blessed to have so many delicious options for dining in Lafayette and surrounding areas that understand how important that is. From frozen drinks to tropical mixed cocktails, there are plenty of creative and refreshing beverages for you to try this summer in Lafayette. Celebrate the season with these essential summer cocktails. I'm sharing some of my favorites in hopes of splashing some cool freshness your way.