On This Day in Baseball: Pete Rose Trucks Ray Fosse All-Star Game

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The year was 1970 and it was the 41st playing of the mid-summer classic aka the MLB All-Star Game.

The game featured some heavy hitters with the likes of Harmon Killebrew, Carl Yastrzemski, Frank Robinson, Johnny Bench, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron among others.

The starting pitcher match-up was also prolific as Tom Seaver started for the National League side and Jim Palmer went for the American League, yes two Hall of Famers.

This game would be an epic back and forth affair as neither team scored until the ice was broken by the AL squad when they plated a run in the fifth, one in the sixth, and then two in the seventh.

The National League trailed 4-1 heading to the bottom of the ninth when they broke through for three runs against another Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter to tie the game at four.

The game remained in gridlock until the 12th inning and pitcher for the AL Clyde Wright retired the first two batters of the inning Joe Torre and Roberto Clemente. Then, danger struck as Pete Rose singled, as did Billy Grabarkewitz to put runners on first and second for Jim Hickman.

Hickman proceeded to rope a single to center, Charlie Hustle came blazing around third and, as they say, the rest is history...

(Video via MLB on YouTube)

Catcher Ray Fosse would take the brunt of Roses blow and as you heard he separated his shoulder as the National League won in walk-off fashion. Fosse would go onto be an All-Star again in 1971 but after that, the more productive season's in his career were behind him.

Would he have been more consistent of a player if Rose hadn't separated his shoulder that day? We will never know but many have speculated.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook