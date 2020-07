5 Ragin’ Cajuns On CFB News All Sun-Belt Team, Lewis Named Preseason POY

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is well represented on the College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

Ragin' Cajun senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who was named to the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List yesterday, is the 2020 CFN Preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, and the preseason offensive and sole QB on the list.

The CFN Preseason teams don't list a 2nd or 3rd team, only a starting 11 on each side of the ball, a kicker, punter, kick returner and punt returner.

Four Ragin' Cajuns join Lewis on the list, two on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams.

Senior running back Elijah Mitchell, sophomore guard O'Cyrus Torrence, junior defensive tackle Zi'yon Hill, and junior punter Rhys Byrns are all recognized on the preseason list.

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Offense

QB – Levi Lewis, Sr. Louisiana (Preseason Offensive POY)

RB – CJ Marable, Sr. Coastal Carolina

RB – Elijah Mitchell, Sr. Louisiana

WR – Jonathan Adams, Sr. Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Sr. Troy

TE – Josh Pederson, Sr. ULM

OT – Cooper Hodges, Soph. Appalachian State

OG – Shamarius Gilmore, Sr. Georgia State

C – Noah Hannon, Sr. Appalachian State

OG – O’Cyrus Torrence, Soph. Louisiana

OT – Baer Hunter, Sr. Appalachian State

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Defense

DE – Tarron Jackson, Sr. Coastal Carolina (Preseason Defensive POY)

DT – Will Choloh, Jr. Troy

DT – Zi’Yon Hill, Jr. Louisiana

DE – Demetrius Taylor, Sr. Appalachian State

LB – Rashad Byrd, Sr. Georgia Southern

LB – Carlton Martial, Jr. Troy

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Sr. Georgia State

CB – Shaun Jolly, Jr. Appalachian State

S – Kenderick Duncan, Jr. Georgia Southern

S – Antonio Fletcher, Jr. Arkansas State

CB – Corey Straughter, Sr. ULM

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team: Special Teams

PK – Blake Grupe, Jr. Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Jr. Louisiana

KR – Reggie Todd, Sr. Troy

PR – Thomas Hennigan, Sr. Appalachian State