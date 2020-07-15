If You Owned an iPhone 6 or 7, You May Get $25 from Apple’s Lawsuit

Did you own an iPhone 6 or 7 a few years ago? Then you may have a few bucks coming your way.

You may recall back in 2017 Apple admitting that they purposely slowed down your iPhone after a few years of use.

Most of us thought this was their way of getting us to upgrade our phones. Apple swore it was just to try to improve battery life.

Well, they got sued over this and wound up settling the class-action lawsuit to the tune of $500 million. That works out to about $25 for every iPhone that they throttled.

To be eligible for a payment, you must have owned one of the following phones before December 2017: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, or SE...or iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

There's a bit of a catch though. You will need to know the serial number of your old phone (that you likely don't have anymore).

If you don't know the serial number, there's still hope. In the claim submission form, you can try entering your Apple ID along with the device type and run a search to find your old phone.

To give it a try, visit SmartPhonePerformanceSettlement.com.

Oh, and somebody please let us know if you have money coming your way.