UL QB Levi Lewis Listed on Preseason Davey O’Brien Watch List
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their most successful season as a program in 2019 as they went 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and won the Lending Tree Bowl against Miami of Ohio.
One of the brightest spots for this team was the growth and maturation of junior QB Levi Lewis and on Tuesday it was announced via a press release from UL that he's been named to the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List.
The Davey O'Brien Award is given to the nation's best college quarterback, LSU's signal-caller Joe Burrow won the award last season. Thirty players every year before the season are tabbed for the watch list based on their performance the year before.
As mentioned, Lewis grew leaps and bounds as the season unfolded last year by getting more comfortable within head coach Billy Napier's offensive system. By season's end, he struck a great balance between being a pocket passer and an athlete who could utilize his legs when a play broke down.
He threw for just over 3,000 yards, had a 64.3 competition percentage, threw 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
There were nine Group of 5 quarterbacks named to the watch list and only two from the Sun Belt, other than Lewis, Appalachian State's Zac Thomas found himself on the list as well. Levi Lewis is the first Cajun to be named to the list since 2015 when Terrance Broadway made the cut according to the UL press release.
In addition, there are five QBs from the SEC who appear on the list according to Saturdaydownsouth.com:
- Mac Jones – Alabama
- Kellen Mond – Texas A&M
- Jamie Newman – Georgia
- Kyle Trask – Florida
- Bo Nix – Auburn
Here is the remainder of the quarterbacks who are on the list from across the country:
- Hank Bachmeier – Boise State
- Ian Book – Notre Dame
- Alan Bowman – Texas Tech
- Charlie Brewer – Baylor
- Shane Buechele – SMU
- Jack Coan – Wisconsin
- Dustin Crum – Kent State
- Jayden Daniels – Arizona State
- Sam Ehlinger – Texas
- Justin Fields – Ohio State
- Dillion Gabriel – UCF
- Donald Hammond – Air Force
- Sam Howell – North Carolina
- Trevor Lawrence – Clemson
- Brock Purdy – Iowa State
- Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State
- Zac Thomas – Appalachian State
- Brady White – Memphis
- Sean Clifford – Penn State
- D’Eriq King – Miami
- Kedon Slovis – USC
- Chris Robinson – FAU
- Tanner Morgan – Minnesota
- Micale Cunningham – Louisville
Congrats to Levi Lewis for making the list and we're hoping to see what his senior season holds.
