UL QB Levi Lewis Listed on Preseason Davey O’Brien Watch List

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their most successful season as a program in 2019 as they went 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and won the Lending Tree Bowl against Miami of Ohio.

One of the brightest spots for this team was the growth and maturation of junior QB Levi Lewis and on Tuesday it was announced via a press release from UL that he's been named to the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List.

The Davey O'Brien Award is given to the nation's best college quarterback, LSU's signal-caller Joe Burrow won the award last season. Thirty players every year before the season are tabbed for the watch list based on their performance the year before.

As mentioned, Lewis grew leaps and bounds as the season unfolded last year by getting more comfortable within head coach Billy Napier's offensive system. By season's end, he struck a great balance between being a pocket passer and an athlete who could utilize his legs when a play broke down.

He threw for just over 3,000 yards, had a 64.3 competition percentage, threw 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

There were nine Group of 5 quarterbacks named to the watch list and only two from the Sun Belt, other than Lewis, Appalachian State's Zac Thomas found himself on the list as well. Levi Lewis is the first Cajun to be named to the list since 2015 when Terrance Broadway made the cut according to the UL press release.

In addition, there are five QBs from the SEC who appear on the list according to Saturdaydownsouth.com:

Mac Jones – Alabama

Kellen Mond – Texas A&M

Jamie Newman – Georgia

Kyle Trask – Florida

Bo Nix – Auburn

Here is the remainder of the quarterbacks who are on the list from across the country:

Hank Bachmeier – Boise State

Ian Book – Notre Dame

Alan Bowman – Texas Tech

Charlie Brewer – Baylor

Shane Buechele – SMU

Jack Coan – Wisconsin

Dustin Crum – Kent State

Jayden Daniels – Arizona State

Sam Ehlinger – Texas

Justin Fields – Ohio State

Dillion Gabriel – UCF

Donald Hammond – Air Force

Sam Howell – North Carolina

Trevor Lawrence – Clemson

Brock Purdy – Iowa State

Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State

Zac Thomas – Appalachian State

Brady White – Memphis

Sean Clifford – Penn State

D’Eriq King – Miami

Kedon Slovis – USC

Chris Robinson – FAU

Tanner Morgan – Minnesota

Micale Cunningham – Louisville

Congrats to Levi Lewis for making the list and we're hoping to see what his senior season holds.

