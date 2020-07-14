Coach Tony Robichaux To Be Posthumously Inducted To ABCA Hall of Fame

The late great Tony Robichaux, former head coach of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team, will be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, the association announced today.

Robe, a native of Crowley, began his coaching career at McNeese State in 1987 following his playing career and a season as a graduate assistant in 1986 with the Cowboys.

In 7 years with McNeese State, he won 263 games and earned two NCAA Tournament appearances.

In 1994, he was hired as head coach of the USL Ragin' Cajuns at 33 years old.

In 25 seasons at Louisiana, Robichaux racked up 910 victories, led the Ragin' Cajuns to a dozen appearances in the NCAA Regionals, 4 NCAA Super Regionals, and an NCAA College World Series.

Robichaux will be joined by these 7 other inductees this January when the ABCA inducts their 2021 class.

Bill Anderson, Occidental College (Calif.)

Hal Baird, Auburn University (Ala.)

Roger Cador, Southern University (La.)

Sammy Dunn, Vestavia Hills High School (Ala.)

Wayne Graham, Rice University (Texas)

George Horton, Cal State Fullerton/University of Oregon

Don Sneddon, Santa Ana College (Calif.)