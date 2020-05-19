Southside’s Jack Pruitt Offered by Louisiana College

A local prep football standout has received his first collegiate offer, which comes from a state school.

Jack Pruitt, who attends Southside High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer from Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III programs, can't offer athletic scholarships, but they can offer spots on their respective rosters.

A District 3-5A first-team returner and second-team receiver, Pruitt compiled over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019.

An outstanding student who carries a 3.85 GPA, Pruitt is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.