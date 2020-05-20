Louisiana College Offers Two Southside Sharks

Two prep football standouts, from the same local school, have both been offered an opportunity to extend their respective athletic/academic careers by a state school.

Dillon Monette and Zachary Meissner, both students at Southside High School, shared on Tuesday that they have been extended offers by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots

A quarterback, Monette threw for over 3,000 yards in 2019.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman, Meissner currently carries a 3.67 GPA.

Both are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.