Southside/Teurlings Honoring Tony Robichaux

The Southside Sharks and the Teulrings Rebels are paying tribute to the late, great Tony Robichaux.

The two schools are playing a game in Sulphur on Friday, in which every player will be wearing #36, in honor of Robichaux.

Robichaux, who meant so much to not only the Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns, as its longtime baseball coach, but to baseball throughout all of the state of Louisiana, died last July after suffering a heart attack in June

Robichaux, who accumulated more than 1,100 career victories, including more than 900 at Louisiana, was a head coach for 32 years, including 25 at UL, and 7 more at McNeese St.