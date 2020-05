Braxton Guilbeau, who attends Southside High School, has one of the stronger kicking legs in the country.

Currently a junior, Guilbeau recently made good on a 63-yard field goal.

No, it wasn't during an actual game, but 63 yards is 63 yards.

A very impressive kick by Guilbeau, who still has one season of high school football remaining.

No doubt, we'll be watching Guilbeau kick at the collegiate level in the future.