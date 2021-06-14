Southside’s Jake Held Offered By Division II School

A local prep football standout has apparently drawn the attention of a program in a neighboring state.

Jake Held, who currently attends Southside High school, share on social media late last week that he has been extended an offer by Arkansas-Monticello.

Located in Monticello, Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello is an NCAA Division II school, which does not hand out athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

The Boll Weevils are currently members of the Great American Conference, which is made up of schools from Arkansas and Oklahoma.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back, Held is outstanding in the classroom, reportedly sporting a 4.3 GPA.

Held is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.