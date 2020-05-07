D-II School Offers Southside’s Braxton Guilbeau

Braxton Guilbeau, who attends Southside High School, has reportedly received his first collegiate offer.

A kicker, Guilbeau shared on social media this week that he has been extended an offer by the University of Arkansas at Monticello, an NCAA Division II school located in Monticello, Arkansas.

Division II schools can't offer athletic scholarships, but they can offer spots on their respective rosters.

Currently a junior, Guilbeau recently made good on a 63-yard field goal.

No, it wasn't during an actual game, but 63 yards is 63 yards.

A very impressive kick by Guilbeau, who still has one season of high school football remaining.