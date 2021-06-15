Division II School Offers Notre Dame’s Luke Bertrand

A local prep football standout has apparently drawn the attention of a program in a neighboring state.

Luke Bertrand, who currently attends Notre Dame High school, located in Crowley, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Arkansas-Monticello.

Located in Monticello, Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello is an NCAA Division II school, which does not hand out athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

The Boll Weevils are currently members of the Great American Conference, which is made up of schools from Arkansas and Oklahoma.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound tight end/fullback, Bertrand is regarded as an outstanding all-around athlete, reportedly running a 4.72 40-yard dash, while bench pressing 285 pounds.

Bertrand, who has also reportedly been offered by Louisiana College and Hendrix College, is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.