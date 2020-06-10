CHNI’s Tra’Klayn Reno Offered By La. College

A local prep standout has received his first offer, and it comes from an in-state football college.

Tra'Klayn Reno, who currently attends Catholic High-New Iberia, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, cannot offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback/defensive back at Catholic-New Iberia, Reno is being recruited as an athlete at the collegiate level.

Reno is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.