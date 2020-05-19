Louisiana College Offers LCA’s Ryan Roberts
A local prep football standout has been extended an offer to extend his athletic/academic career by a state school.
Quarterback Ryan Roberts, who attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Louisiana College.
Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III programs, are not allowed to offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters,
Roberts is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.