Beau Chene’s Treylin Jones Offered by Louisiana College

A local prep football standout has been extended his first collegiate offer, and it comes from a state school.

Treylin Jones, who currently attends Beau Chene High School, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, as is the case with all NCAA Division III programs, does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety, Jones also plays basketball at Beau Chene.

Also an outstanding student who carries a 3.2 GPA, Jones is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.