La. College Offers STM’s Carter Arceneaux

A local prep standout has received his first offer, and it comes from an in-state football college.

Carter Arceneaux, who currently attends St. Thomas More, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, cannot offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back/receiver on the football side, Arceneaux also plays basketball at STM.

Arceneaux is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.