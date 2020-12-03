STM’s Jim Hightower Among Top 20 Coaches In Nation

St. Thomas More head football coach Jim Hightower has won a lot of football games throughout his illustrious career.

Exactly how many wins do Hightower-coached teams have?

Well, enough to rank Hightower in the top 20 in the nation in high school football history.

Stadiumtalk.com recently ran down a list of the top 30 high school football coaches, in terms of wins, and Hightower checks in at number 17, with 434 career victories.

Think of all the high school football programs there have been in the history of this country, as well as all the coaches those programs have had, and it should give you a little bit of an idea of how special of a career Hightower has had.

Hightower, who has been at St. Thomas More for the last 35 years, has guided the Cougars to two state titles while accumulating an amazing overall record of 334-99.

Previously the head coach at Catholic (Pointe Coupee), where he won his first state title in 1978, Hightower has amassed a career record of 434-128-1, the second-most career wins in state history.

Hightower was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ranking second all-time on the list is John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis, who has compiled an overall record of 598-66-6 over the last 52 years, guiding the Patriots to an incredible 26 state championships.

Curtis is now only 23 victories behind the all-time leader in career wins at the high school level, John McKissick, who captured 621 wins over 63 seasons at Summerville High School, located in Summerville, South Carolina, between 1952-2014.

We congratulate coach Hightower on some well-deserved national recognition.