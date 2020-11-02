STM’s Jack Bech Commits to LSU

A local prep football standout has made the decision to play his future college football for the LSU Tigers, despite earlier committing to another SEC school.

LSU offered Jack Bech, who currently attends St. Thomas More, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

Bech reportedly picked LSU over Mississippi St., Notre Dame, TCU, and Texas.

Last month, Bech was offered by both LSU and Mississippi St.

Back in March, Bech verbally committed to Vanderbilt.

With the offers from LSU, Mississippi St., and Vanderbilt, Bech reportedly had offers from three SEC schools.

Through four games this season, Bech has compiled 22 catches for 565 yards and seven touchdowns, to go along with another rushing score.

Over his outstanding prep career, Bech has accumulated 126 receptions for 2,410 yards and 28 touchdowns, to go along with another three rushing scores.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Bech, who is currently a senior at STM, is scheduled to graduate next spring.

A member of STM's back-to-back Division II state title team, Bech also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Bech was also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Houston, South Alabama, Texas St., Rice, Troy, Tulane, Dartmouth, Liberty, Arkansas St., Louisiana Tech, ULM, Hawaii, Boston College, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale, and FAU.

Bech is one of the top receivers, not only in the area and the state but in the country as well. He continues to get bigger and stronger, physically and just continues to progress, athletically.

Keep in mind; verbal commitments are non-binding, so we'll have to wait and see if Bech winds up signing with Vanderbilt, LSU, or anyone else.