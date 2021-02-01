STM’s Jack Bech Named High School All-American

A local prep standout recently found out he received the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a high school football player.

Jack Bech, a student at St. Thomas More, was recently named a second-team High School All-American by MaxPreps.

A receiver, Bech compiled 69 catches for 1,391 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in 2020, one year after compiling 91 receptions for 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Bech, who is scheduled to graduate this spring, committed to play his college football at LSU in early November.

A member of STM's back-to-back Division II state title team, Bech also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Over his phenomenal high school career, Bech accumulated 173 receptions for 3,236 yards and 37 touchdowns over 35 games played.