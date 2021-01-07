Three Local HS Football Teams Ranked Nationally in Top 50

Three local high schools, who all won state championships, are ranked in the top 50 in the country in a recent national high school football poll.

The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, St. Thomas More Cougars, and the Carencro Bears are all ranked in this week's High School Football America Top 100 poll, which was released earlier this week.

Acadiana, who captured the Class 5A state title, is ranked number 25 in the poll.

The Wreckin' Rams ended their season with an overall record of 11-1.

St. Thomas More, who earned the Division II state crown, is listed at number 29 in the rankings.

The Cougars went unbeaten this season, compiling a record of 11-0.

Carencro, who won the Class 4A state championship, checks in at number 41 in the rankings.

The Bears finished their season with an overall mark of 12-1.

Five other Louisiana schools are also listed in the rankings, including Catholic-Baton Rouge at number 27, Edna Karr at number 44, Brother Martin at number 46, Archbishop Rummel at number 55, John Curtis at number 81.

North Shore (Houston, Texas) is the top-ranked team in this week's rankings, followed by IMG Academy (Florida), Thompson (Alabama), Grayson (Georgia), and Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) coming in at 2-5, respectively.