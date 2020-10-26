LSU Offers STM’s Jack Bech

A local prep football standout may already be committed to one SEC school, but that apparently isn't stopping the LSU Tigers from trying to get him to change his mind.

LSU offered Jack Bech, who currently attends St. Thomas More, shared on social media an offer over the weekend that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

In addition, Bech was also offered by Mississippi St. over the weekend.

Back in March, Bech verbally committed to Vanderbilt.

With the offers from LSU and Mississippi St., Bech now reportedly has offers from three SEC schools.

Through three games this season, Bech has compiled 17 catches for 446 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with another rushing score.

Over his outstanding prep career, Bech has accumulated 121 receptions for 2,291 yards and 26 touchdowns, to go along with another three rushing scores.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Bech, who is currently a senior at STM, is scheduled to graduate next spring.

A member of STM's back-to-back Division II state title team, Bech also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Bech was also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Houston, South Alabama, Texas St., Rice, Troy, Tulane, Dartmouth, Liberty, Arkansas St., Louisiana Tech, ULM, Hawaii, Boston College, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale, and FAU.

Bech is one of the top receivers, not only in the area and the state but in the country as well. He continues to get bigger and stronger, physically and just continues to progress, athletically.

Keep in mind; verbal commitments are non-binding, so we'll have to wait and see if Bech winds up signing with Vanderbilt, LSU, or anyone else.