STM’s Bryce Boullion Commits to ULM

A local prep football standout will apparently be playing his future college football at a state university.

Bryce Boullion, who attends St. Thomas More, shared on social media late last week that he has verbally committed to ULM.

The offer is apparently for Boullion to be a preferred walk-on for the Warhawks, an offer he was extended last week.

The all-time leading tackler in St. Thomas More football history, Boullion, a linebacker accumulated 127 stops in 2019, before another outstanding senior season in 2020, in which he was named to the All-State, All-District, and All-Acadiana teams while helping the Cougars to back-to-back state titles.

A versatile athlete, Boullion is also capable of playing quarterback and handling punting duties.

An outstanding student, Boullion reportedly carries a 3.6 GPA.

Boullion is scheduled to graduate high school this spring.

Boullion was also reportedly offered by Avila University, Southern Nazarene University, and Sterling College.