St. Thomas More’s Ashton Helaire Offered by Kansas St.

A young prep football standout, who is sure to become one of the more highly-recruited players in the state over the next three years, has received an official offer from a Big XII school.

Ashton Helaire, who currently attends St. Thomas More High School, located in Lafayette, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been extended an offer by Kansas St.

A 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle, Helaire is also projected by many to become one of the top offensive linemen in the nation in the upcoming years.

Only a freshman during the 2020 season, Helaire helped St. Thomas More to the Division II state championship, the second-straight for the Cougars.

Last week, Helair was offered by Georgia Tech.

Many more offers, including some from some of the top football programs in the country, are certain to come Helaire's way.

Helaire is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2024.