Bailey Hemphill/Casidy Chaumont Honored By SEC

Two players with ties to the Acadiana area earned postseason accolades from the SEC for their outstanding play during the 2021 college softball season.

Former St. Thomas More and current Alabama standout Bailey Hemphill and current Missouri star, Casidy Chaumont, a former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, received postseason honors from the SEC on Tuesday.

Hemphill was named the SEC Player of the Year, while Chaumont was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

A senior catcher/utility player, Hemphill hit .408 during the regular season, to go along with eight homers and 40 runs batted in.

A First Team All-SEC and Second Team NFCA All-American selection in 2019, Hemphill hit .376, to go along with 25 home runs and 78 runs batted in, all of which led the Crimson Tide.

A 2017 selection to the SEC All-Freshman Team, Hemphill was tabbed a second-team All-SEC and a second-team All-South Region pick in 2018.

A two-time (2015 & 2016) NFCA High School First-Team All-American at St. Thomas More, Hemphill was named Miss Louisiana Softball in her senior season.

During her time in the prep ranks, STM won back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014.

Hemphill was also a basketball standout at STM.

A former starter for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is off to a hot start with her new school to begin the 2021 college softball season.

Chaumont, who played two seasons for Louisiana, from 2018-2019, helped the Missouri Tigers to a 37-14 record this season.

An outfielder, Chaumont hit .274 with three homers and 19 RBI's for Missouri this season.

A junior, Chaumont, who sat out last season at Missouri after transferring from UL, was reunited with former Cajun assistant coach Chris Malveaux, who now serves as an assistant coach for the Tigers.

A graduate of Sam Houston High School, Chaumont actually began her career at Louisiana as the opening game centerfielder in 2018, before serving as the primary second baseman the rest of the way.

She appeared in 55 of UL's 57 games that season, including 48 starts, hitting .207 with five home runs and 28 runs batted in.

As a sophomore in 2019, Chaumont appeared in 48 games, including 31 as a starter, primarily as a second baseman, hitting 286, to go along with 14 RBI's.

View the complete 2021 All-SEC Softball Team, below:

All-SEC First Team

IF - Braxton Burnside, Arkansas

IF - Hannah Adams, Florida

IF - Charla Echols, Florida

IF - Taylor Pleasants, LSU

IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri

OF - Elissa Brown, Alabama

OF - Alexis Mack, Alabama

OF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU

OF - Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

P - Montana Fouts, Alabama

P - Mary Haff, Arkansas

P - Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

C - Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

DP/UT - Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

IF - Kaylee Tow, Alabama

IF - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky

IF - Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina

IF - Ashley Morgan, Tennessee

OF - Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

OF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

OF - Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M

P - Autumn Storms, Arkansas

P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn

P - Elizabeth Hightower, Florida

C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

DP/UT - Kendyl Lindaman, Florida

All-SEC Newcomer Team

Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama

Savannah Woodard, Alabama

Jenna Bloom, Arkansas

Maddison Koepke, Auburn

Julia Cottrill, Florida

Sydney Kuma, Georgia

Rylea Smith, Kentucky

Ciara Briggs, LSU

Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Paige Smith, Ole Miss

Paige Cook, Mississippi State

Emma Nichols, Missouri

Jordan Weber, Missouri

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

All-SEC Freshman

IF - Sydney Cox, Auburn

IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky

IF - Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss

IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri

IF - Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M

OF - Makayla Packer, Auburn

OF - Sydney Chambley, Georgia

OF - Jayda Kearney, Georgia

OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M

P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn

P - Maddie Penta, Auburn

DP/UT - Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss

SEC All-Defensive Team

P - Shelbi Sunseri, LSU

P - Emma Nichols, Missouri

C - Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss

1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

2B - Hannah Adams, Florida

SS - Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina

3B - Charla Echols, Florida

LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

CF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU

RF - KB Sides, Alabama

RF - Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State

Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas