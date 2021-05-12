Bailey Hemphill/Casidy Chaumont Honored By SEC
Two players with ties to the Acadiana area earned postseason accolades from the SEC for their outstanding play during the 2021 college softball season.
Former St. Thomas More and current Alabama standout Bailey Hemphill and current Missouri star, Casidy Chaumont, a former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, received postseason honors from the SEC on Tuesday.
Hemphill was named the SEC Player of the Year, while Chaumont was named to the All-SEC Second Team.
A senior catcher/utility player, Hemphill hit .408 during the regular season, to go along with eight homers and 40 runs batted in.
A First Team All-SEC and Second Team NFCA All-American selection in 2019, Hemphill hit .376, to go along with 25 home runs and 78 runs batted in, all of which led the Crimson Tide.
A 2017 selection to the SEC All-Freshman Team, Hemphill was tabbed a second-team All-SEC and a second-team All-South Region pick in 2018.
A two-time (2015 & 2016) NFCA High School First-Team All-American at St. Thomas More, Hemphill was named Miss Louisiana Softball in her senior season.
During her time in the prep ranks, STM won back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014.
Hemphill was also a basketball standout at STM.
A former starter for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is off to a hot start with her new school to begin the 2021 college softball season.
Chaumont, who played two seasons for Louisiana, from 2018-2019, helped the Missouri Tigers to a 37-14 record this season.
An outfielder, Chaumont hit .274 with three homers and 19 RBI's for Missouri this season.
A junior, Chaumont, who sat out last season at Missouri after transferring from UL, was reunited with former Cajun assistant coach Chris Malveaux, who now serves as an assistant coach for the Tigers.
A graduate of Sam Houston High School, Chaumont actually began her career at Louisiana as the opening game centerfielder in 2018, before serving as the primary second baseman the rest of the way.
She appeared in 55 of UL's 57 games that season, including 48 starts, hitting .207 with five home runs and 28 runs batted in.
As a sophomore in 2019, Chaumont appeared in 48 games, including 31 as a starter, primarily as a second baseman, hitting 286, to go along with 14 RBI's.
View the complete 2021 All-SEC Softball Team, below:
All-SEC First Team
IF - Braxton Burnside, Arkansas
IF - Hannah Adams, Florida
IF - Charla Echols, Florida
IF - Taylor Pleasants, LSU
IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri
OF - Elissa Brown, Alabama
OF - Alexis Mack, Alabama
OF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU
OF - Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
P - Montana Fouts, Alabama
P - Mary Haff, Arkansas
P - Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
C - Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
DP/UT - Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
IF - Kaylee Tow, Alabama
IF - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF - Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina
IF - Ashley Morgan, Tennessee
OF - Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
OF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
OF - Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P - Autumn Storms, Arkansas
P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P - Elizabeth Hightower, Florida
C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
DP/UT - Kendyl Lindaman, Florida
All-SEC Newcomer Team
Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama
Savannah Woodard, Alabama
Jenna Bloom, Arkansas
Maddison Koepke, Auburn
Julia Cottrill, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Rylea Smith, Kentucky
Ciara Briggs, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Paige Smith, Ole Miss
Paige Cook, Mississippi State
Emma Nichols, Missouri
Jordan Weber, Missouri
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
All-SEC Freshman
IF - Sydney Cox, Auburn
IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF - Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss
IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri
IF - Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M
OF - Makayla Packer, Auburn
OF - Sydney Chambley, Georgia
OF - Jayda Kearney, Georgia
OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P - Maddie Penta, Auburn
DP/UT - Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
P - Shelbi Sunseri, LSU
P - Emma Nichols, Missouri
C - Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss
1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B - Hannah Adams, Florida
SS - Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina
3B - Charla Echols, Florida
LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU
RF - KB Sides, Alabama
RF - Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State
Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas