Highland Baptist Star Myles Liggans Offered By La. College

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a state school, his first collegiate offer.

Myles Liggans, who currently attends Highland Baptist Christian School, located in New Iberia, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 5-foot-10, 160-pound quarterback/free safety, Liggans also plays baseball at Highland Baptist.

Liggans is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.