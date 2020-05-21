Westgate’s Daniel Herron Offered by Louisiana College

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a state school, his first collegiate offer.

Daniel Herron, who currently attends Westgate High School in New Iberia, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot-, 200-pound linebacker, Herron also plays running back for Westgate.

Herron is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.