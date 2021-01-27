Westgate’s Derek Williams Offered By Alabama

The LSU Tigers apparently have some other SEC competition in their quest to land a local prep football standout, who many feel is one of the top younger high school football players in the entire state.

Derek Williams, who currently attends Westgate High School, located in New Iberia, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Alabama.

Back in August, Williams shared that he was offered by LSU.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety, Williams is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star prospect, despite the fact that he just completed his sophomore campaign and has two years of high school eligibility remaining.

A three-sport athlete at Westgate, Williams also runs track and plays basketball at the prep level.

Williams is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2023.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Williams include Colorado, Mississippi St., Arkansas, Florida St., Texas A&M, and Virginia.