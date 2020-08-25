New Mexico Offers Westgate’s Danny Lewis

One day after receiving his first collegiate offer, a local prep football standout has received another, this one from a school in the Mountain West Conference.

Danny Lewis, who currently attends Westgate High School, located in New Iberia, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by New Mexico.

On Sunday, Lewis received his first offer, from Sun Belt Conference member South Alabama.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete, Lewis' primary position is quarterback.

Also a strong student, Lewis carries a 3.0 GPA.

Lewis is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.