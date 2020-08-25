Westgate’s Derek Williams Offered by Arkansas

The LSU Tigers apparently have some other SEC competition in their quest to land a local prep football standout, who many feel is one of the top younger high school football players in the entire state.

Derek Williams, who currently attends Westgate High School, located in New Iberia, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Arkansas.

Last Thursday, Williams shared that he was offered by LSU.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety, Williams is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star prospect, despite the fact that this will only be his sophomore season.

A three-sport athlete at Westgate, Williams as runs track and plays basketball at the prep level.

Williams is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2023.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Williams include Colorado, Mississippi St., and Virginia.