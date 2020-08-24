Sun Belt Conference School Offers Westgate’s Danny Lewis

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a Sun Belt Conference school.

Danny Lewis, who currently attends Westgate High School, located in New Iberia, Louisiana, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been extended an offer by South Alabama.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete, Lewis' primary position is quarterback.

Also a strong student, Lewis carries a 3.0 GPA.

The offer to Lewis from South Alabama is his first.

Lewis is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.