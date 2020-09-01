Former Westgate Star Makholven Sonn Gets DI Offer

A former local standout, who is currently attending a junior college, has received an offer to play his future college football at a Mountain West Conference school.

Makholven Soon, who attended Westgate High School, shared on social media last week that he has been extended an offer by Utah St.

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver who can also play cornerback, Sonn originally committed to Kansas St. when he was attending Westgate, but never signed with the Wildcats, and is currently attending Garden City Community College, located in Garden City, Kansas.

Sonn is scheduled to become eligible to play Division I football in 2022.