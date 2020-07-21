Miss. St. Offers Westgate’s Derek Williams

One SEC school apparently has a serious interest in one of the top younger players in the area/state.

Derek Williams, who currently attends Westgate High School, located in New Iberia, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Mississippi St.

The offer from Mississippi St. is the second from a Power Five school to Williams is as many months, after being offered by Colorado last month.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back, Wiliams still has three more years of prep football remaining and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

The offer from Mississippi St. is the third Power Five offer for Williams, who has also reportedly been offered by Virginia.