Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel Lists UL Football in His Top 8

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have made the initial cut in their quest to land a local prep football standout.

Devon Manuel, an offensive lineman who attends Beau Chene High School, shared on social media over the weekend that Louisiana is among a list of 8 schools that he is still considering.

Along with the Cajuns, Manuel lists Indiana, Arkansas, UCF, Kansas, Iowa St., Houston, and Michigan St. among his top eight schools.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Manuel in February.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Manuel, who also plays basketball at Beau Chene, is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Manuel has also reportedly been offered by such schools as McNeese St., Louisiana Tech, Tulane, Grambling St., Nicholls St., Texas Southern, Alcorn St., Southern, and South Alabama.