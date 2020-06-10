La. College Offers Lafayette High’s Simeon Jones

A local prep standout has received an offer to continue his athletic/academic career by an in-state football college.

Simeon Jones, who currently attends Lafayette High, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College, like all NCAA Division III schools, cannot offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back, Jones is a member of the Lafayette High baseball

An outstanding student who carries a 3.6 GPA, Jones is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.