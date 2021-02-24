UL Football Offers Tra’Klayn Reno

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a local prep standout to one of their upcoming college football recruiting classes.

Tra'Klayn Reno, who currently attends Catholic High School of New Iberia, located in New Iberia, Louisiana, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

Reno, who has played multiple positions in high school, including runnings back, quarterback, and running back, is being recruited as an athlete.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Reno was named a Class 2A First-Team All-State selection at the running back position in 2020, after rushing for 1,030 yards and 19 touchdowns on 195 carries.

An outstanding athlete, Reno reportedly runs a 4.65 40-yard dash.

The offer from Louisiana is reportedly the first Division 1 offer for Reno.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.