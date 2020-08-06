Eight Times Louisiana Was in the National Spotlight

We love our state, and if we're being honest, we kind of like it when people flock here for our food, our culture, and our unique lifestyle. They wish they lived here too!

But not every event that Louisiana was the focus of national attention of turned out to be a happy occasion. The folks at Only in Louisiana have reminded us of some pretty amazing occurrences in previous years that put a laser spotlight on the Bayou State. Some of these historic moments happened in my lifetime, and some didn't. But they remain part of our history and deserve to be remembered. Check them out below.